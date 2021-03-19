Harbor Associates, Singerman Acquire 297,277 SF Summit IV Office Campus in Aliso Viejo, California

ALISO VIEJO, CALIF. — Harbor Associates, in partnership with Singerman Real Estate, has purchased Summit IV, an office campus in Aliso Viejo. The seller and terms of the off-market transaction were not released.

Harbor plans to renovate the 297,277-square-foot property, which was 80 percent leased at the time of sale. Planned renovations include improving workplace wellness and the addition of onsite lifestyle amenities throughout the outdoor courtyard, as well as a new lobby, move-in ready suites and updates to the restrooms and corridors.