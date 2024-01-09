Tuesday, January 9, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
451-E-Vanderbilt-Way-San-Bernardino-CA
The building at 451 E. Vanderbilt Way in San Bernardino, Calif., offers 115,520 square feet of Class A office space.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaOfficeWestern

Harbor Associates, Taconic Capital Advisors Sell 115,520 SF Office Building in San Bernardino, California

by Amy Works

SAN BERNARDINO, CALIF. — Harbor Associates, in joint venture with Taconic Capital Advisors, has completed the disposition of 451 E. Vanderbilt Way, a Class A office building in San Bernardino.

An undisclosed buyer acquired the Inland Empire asset for $26.7 million. The sale marks the third and final transaction in a five-property $69.8 million office portfolio disposition.

The joint venture originally acquired the 368,000-square-foot portfolio in October 2019 for $41.7 million. All five of the assets, ranging in size from 70,000 square feet to 115,000 square feet, are located within the Tri City Corporate Center, a 153-acre, master-planned, mixed-use office park with 1 million square feet of commercial office space and 390,000 square feet of retail space.

Anthony DeLorenzo, Sammy Cemo, Philip Woodford, Kyle Yocum and Michael Longo of CBRE advised the joint venture in the portfolio sale.

You may also like

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $55.6M Sale of Tampa...

Seven New Tenants Join 92-Acre Fenton Development in...

KPMG Signs 13,044 SF Office Lease at Town...

Inland Agrees to Acquire Majority Interest in Devon...

Vantage Point to Develop 145,000 SF Office Phase...

Quantum Brokers Sale of 10,600 SF Dollar General-Occupied...

BKM Capital Partners Acquires Gateway University Industrial Parks...

Rockefeller Group Divests of 202,760 SF Heritage Industrial...

Avison Young Negotiates $8.2M Sale of Ascent on...