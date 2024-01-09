Harbor Associates, Taconic Capital Advisors Sell 115,520 SF Office Building in San Bernardino, California

SAN BERNARDINO, CALIF. — Harbor Associates, in joint venture with Taconic Capital Advisors, has completed the disposition of 451 E. Vanderbilt Way, a Class A office building in San Bernardino.

An undisclosed buyer acquired the Inland Empire asset for $26.7 million. The sale marks the third and final transaction in a five-property $69.8 million office portfolio disposition.

The joint venture originally acquired the 368,000-square-foot portfolio in October 2019 for $41.7 million. All five of the assets, ranging in size from 70,000 square feet to 115,000 square feet, are located within the Tri City Corporate Center, a 153-acre, master-planned, mixed-use office park with 1 million square feet of commercial office space and 390,000 square feet of retail space.

Anthony DeLorenzo, Sammy Cemo, Philip Woodford, Kyle Yocum and Michael Longo of CBRE advised the joint venture in the portfolio sale.