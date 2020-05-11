REBusinessOnline

Harbor Bay Real Estate Advisors to Develop 298-Unit Apartment Project in Cleveland

Posted on by in Development, Midwest, Multifamily, Ohio

In addition to apartment units, INTRO Cleveland will feature nearly 40,000 square feet of retail space and 340 parking spaces.

CLEVELAND — Harbor Bay Real Estate Advisors has unveiled plans to develop INTRO Cleveland, a 298-unit apartment project in Cleveland’s Ohio City neighborhood. The nine-story project will also include nearly 40,000 square feet of retail space and 340 parking spaces. TSB Capital Advisors arranged an undisclosed amount of construction financing with First National Bank of Omaha, First National Bank of Pennsylvania and Busey Bank. In addition, Ohio’s Development Services Agency provided a $10.8 million loan and the City of Cleveland provided a $2 million loan. Construction of the project is expected to last approximately 22 months with completion slated for the first quarter of 2022.

