Tuesday, September 10, 2024
Corbin-Industrial-Park-Denton
With its purchase of Corbin Industrial Park, Harbor Capital now controls 15 percent of Denton's sub-75,000-square-foot industrial market.
DevelopmentIndustrialTexas

Harbor Capital Acquires 606,911 SF Corbin Industrial Park in Denton, Texas

by Taylor Williams

DENTON, TEXAS — Austin-based real estate private equity firm Harbor Capital has acquired Corbin Industrial Park, a 606,911-square-foot development located in the North Texas city of Denton. Constructed on 45 acres in phases between 2005 and 2014, the park features an average building size of 30,346 square feet, clear heights of up to 24 feet, industrial outdoor storage space, grade-level and dock-high loading configurations and more than 700 car parking spaces. Frazier Commercial Real Estate brokered the sale and has also been retained as the leasing agent. An entity managed by Argentic Investment Management provided acquisition financing for the deal that was arranged by Newmark. The seller was not disclosed.

