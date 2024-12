MCKINNEY, TEXAS — Austin-based investment firm Harbor Capital has purchased a 51,710-square-foot industrial building in McKinney, a northern suburb of Dallas. The three-tenant facility at 190 Industrial Blvd. features 24-foot clear heights, grade-level doors, multiple 20-ton bridge cranes and heavy power capabilities. Harbor Capital is partnering with TIG Real Estate Services Inc. to manage the property. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.