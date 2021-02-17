Harbor Freight Tools Opens 16,000 SF Store in Wayne, New Jersey

WAYNE, N.J. — Discount hardware and equipment retailer Harbor Freight Tools has opened a 16,000-square-foot store in Wayne, located outside of New York City. Lew Finkelstein, C.J. Huter and Roy Paret of The Goldstein Group represented the Landlord, Glen Eagle Shopping Center LLC, in the lease negotiations. Marcus Bourn and Andrew Connolly of Newmark represented the tenant.