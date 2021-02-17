REBusinessOnline

Harbor Freight Tools Opens 16,000 SF Store in Wayne, New Jersey

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, New Jersey, Northeast, Retail

WAYNE, N.J. — Discount hardware and equipment retailer Harbor Freight Tools has opened a 16,000-square-foot store in Wayne, located outside of New York City. Lew Finkelstein, C.J. Huter and Roy Paret of The Goldstein Group represented the Landlord, Glen Eagle Shopping Center LLC, in the lease negotiations. Marcus Bourn and Andrew Connolly of Newmark represented the tenant.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  