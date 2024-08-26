Monday, August 26, 2024
Harbor Freight Tools Signs 20,810 SF Retail Lease in Pasadena, Texas

by Taylor Williams

PASADENA, TEXAS — Harbor Freight Tools has signed a 20,810-square-foot retail lease in Pasadena, an eastern suburb of Houston. The California-based hardware and home improvement retailer is backfilling a space formerly occupied by Goodwill. Jeff Scarborough of Scarborough Commercial Real Estate represented Harbor Freight in the lease negotiations. Bob Conwell represented the landlord, locally based developer NewQuest Properties, on an internal basis. The store is expected to open before the end of the year.

