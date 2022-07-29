Harbor Group Acquires Multifamily Portfolio in Long Beach, California for $180M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Multifamily, Western

LONG BEACH, CALIF. — Affiliates of Harbor Group International have purchased the Long Beach Coastal Collection, a portfolio of apartment communities in Long Beach, for $180 million.

Built in 2019 and 2020, the portfolio features 348 apartments in a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom layouts. Amenities at the properties include rooftop decks with panoramic views, 24-hour fitness centers, resident lounges, heated pools and spas, coworking spaces, and gaming and entertainment rooms.

Geoff Boler of Eastdil Secured facilitated the transaction. The name of the seller was not released.