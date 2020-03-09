Harbor Group Acquires Office Asset in Metro Sacramento for $39.4M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Office, Western

ROSEVILLE, CALIF. — Harbor Group International (HGI) and its affiliates have purchased 630 Roseville Parkway, a single-tenant office building in Roseville, a suburb of Sacramento. An undisclosed seller sold the property for $39.4 million.

Penumbra, a global healthcare company, fully occupies the 157,518-square-foot facility. The office property also includes a campus-like outdoor recreation space with an amphitheater, barbecue area and bocce ball courts.

This acquisition is HGI’s fourth office investment in the California market as the firm continues to expand its footprint on the West Coast.