Harbor Group Buys Virginia Beach Apartments for $86M

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA. — Affiliates of Norfolk, Va.-based Harbor Group International (HGI) have acquired Reflections at Virginia Beach for $86 million. The 480-unit, garden-style property was built in 1986 and spans 19 two- and three-story buildings across 30 acres. Units are offered as one- and two-bedroom floorplans.

The seller was not disclosed. A $7 million renovation was recently completed at Reflections at Virginia Beach, updating amenities including a clubhouse, outdoor pool, 24-hour fitness center, business center with meeting rooms and outdoor grilling stations.