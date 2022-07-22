REBusinessOnline

Harbor Group International Acquires Miro Brickell Apartments in Miami for $184.5M

Built in 2017, Miro Brickell features studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Community amenities include outdoor electric grills and a resort-style pool with poolside cabanas.

MIAMI — Affiliates of Harbor Group International (HGI), a privately owned real estate investment and management firm based in Norfolk, Va., has purchased Miro Brickell, a 372-unit multifamily property in the Brickell neighborhood of Miami. The undisclosed seller sold the asset for $184.5 million. Built in 2017, Miro Brickell features studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans with balconies, stainless steel appliances, energy-efficient washers and dryers and modern finishes. Community amenities include outdoor electric grills, a resort-style pool with poolside cabanas, fitness center with a yoga studio, outdoor boxing gym, onsite management and maintenance, movie theater, bike storage and a dog wash station. The acquisition of Miro Brickell marks the seventh property currently under HGI’s ownership in Miami-Dade County, bringing the investor’s local portfolio to more than 1,500 units.

