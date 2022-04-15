REBusinessOnline

Harbor Group International Acquires Multifamily Property in Miami for $50M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Multifamily, Southeast

275 FontaineParc

Built in 2020, 275 FontaineParc offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans.

MIAMI — Norfolk, Va.-based Harbor Group International has acquired 275 FontaineParc, a 133-unit, Class A multifamily property in Miami. The sales price was $50 million, or about $379,939 per unit. The seller was not disclosed.

Built in 2020, 275 FontaineParc offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans. Unit features include walk-in closets, private balconies, stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. Community amenities include a pool, fitness center, private bike storage, onsite maintenance and covered parking. The property was fully occupied at the time of sale.

Located at 275 Fontainebleau Blvd., the property is situated 11.7 miles from downtown Miami and 7.4 miles from Miami International Airport.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Apr
28
Webinar: Creating an Inclusive Housing Experience for Students with Technology
May
4
InterFace Student Housing 2022
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022
Jun
20
InterFace Southern California Desert Commercial Real Estate Conference


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  