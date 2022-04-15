Harbor Group International Acquires Multifamily Property in Miami for $50M

Built in 2020, 275 FontaineParc offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans.

MIAMI — Norfolk, Va.-based Harbor Group International has acquired 275 FontaineParc, a 133-unit, Class A multifamily property in Miami. The sales price was $50 million, or about $379,939 per unit. The seller was not disclosed.

Built in 2020, 275 FontaineParc offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans. Unit features include walk-in closets, private balconies, stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. Community amenities include a pool, fitness center, private bike storage, onsite maintenance and covered parking. The property was fully occupied at the time of sale.

Located at 275 Fontainebleau Blvd., the property is situated 11.7 miles from downtown Miami and 7.4 miles from Miami International Airport.