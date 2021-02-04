Harbor Group International Buys 120-Unit Multifamily Property in Wilmington, Massachusetts

WILMINGTON, MASS. — An affiliate of Harbor Group International (HGI) has purchased Regency Place, a 120-unit multifamily property in Wilmington, a northern suburb of Boston. The property is situated on 11.8 acres and features one- and two-bedroom units with an average size of 1,012 square feet. Amenities include a pool, fitness center and a community room. Simon Butler, Biria St. John and John McLaughlin of CBRE represented the seller, an institutional investor advised by CBRE Global Investors, and procured HGI as the buyer.