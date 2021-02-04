Harbor Group International Buys 120-Unit Multifamily Property in Wilmington, Massachusetts
WILMINGTON, MASS. — An affiliate of Harbor Group International (HGI) has purchased Regency Place, a 120-unit multifamily property in Wilmington, a northern suburb of Boston. The property is situated on 11.8 acres and features one- and two-bedroom units with an average size of 1,012 square feet. Amenities include a pool, fitness center and a community room. Simon Butler, Biria St. John and John McLaughlin of CBRE represented the seller, an institutional investor advised by CBRE Global Investors, and procured HGI as the buyer.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.