REBusinessOnline

Harbor Group International Buys 120-Unit Multifamily Property in Wilmington, Massachusetts

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Massachusetts, Multifamily, Northeast

WILMINGTON, MASS. — An affiliate of Harbor Group International (HGI) has purchased Regency Place, a 120-unit multifamily property in Wilmington, a northern suburb of Boston. The property is situated on 11.8 acres and features one- and two-bedroom units with an average size of 1,012 square feet. Amenities include a pool, fitness center and a community room. Simon Butler, Biria St. John and John McLaughlin of CBRE represented the seller, an institutional investor advised by CBRE Global Investors, and procured HGI as the buyer.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
There are no upcoming events at this time.

Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  