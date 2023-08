ROUND ROCK, TEXAS — Harbor Group International has purchased The Warner, a 336-unit apartment community located in the northern Austin suburb of Round Rock. Built in 2022, The Warner offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units and amenities such as a fitness center, pool with outdoor kitchens, lounge, dog park and a parking garage with EV charging stations. The Warner was 98 percent occupied at the time of sale. Patton Jones of Newmark brokered the deal. The seller was not disclosed.