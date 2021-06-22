REBusinessOnline

Harbor Group International Buys Henry Apartments in Pomona, New York, for $54M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, New York, Northeast

The-Henry-Pomona-New-York

The Henry in Pomona, New York, totals 169 units. The property was originally built in 2001.

POMONA, N.Y. — An affiliate of Harbor Group International LLC (HGI) has purchased The Henry, a 169-unit luxury apartment community in Pomona, about 40 miles north of New York City, for $54 million. Built in 2001 and recently renovated, the property’s units feature stainless steel appliances, tile backsplashes and granite countertops. Amenities include a resident clubroom, pool and sundeck, billiards room, fitness center and basketball courts. Jeffrey Dunne, Gene Pride, Jeremy Neuer, Steve Bardsley, David Gavin and Travis Langer of CBRE represented the seller, a joint venture between Spirit Investment Partners and The Bascom Group, in the transaction, and procured the affiliate of HGI as the buyer.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jun
29
Webinar: Impact Investing: ESG/C-PACE/Brownfield Remediation
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Affordable Housing Business

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews