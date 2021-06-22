Harbor Group International Buys Henry Apartments in Pomona, New York, for $54M

The Henry in Pomona, New York, totals 169 units. The property was originally built in 2001.

POMONA, N.Y. — An affiliate of Harbor Group International LLC (HGI) has purchased The Henry, a 169-unit luxury apartment community in Pomona, about 40 miles north of New York City, for $54 million. Built in 2001 and recently renovated, the property’s units feature stainless steel appliances, tile backsplashes and granite countertops. Amenities include a resident clubroom, pool and sundeck, billiards room, fitness center and basketball courts. Jeffrey Dunne, Gene Pride, Jeremy Neuer, Steve Bardsley, David Gavin and Travis Langer of CBRE represented the seller, a joint venture between Spirit Investment Partners and The Bascom Group, in the transaction, and procured the affiliate of HGI as the buyer.