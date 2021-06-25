Harbor Group International Buys Royal Athena Apartments Near Philadelphia for $59.5M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Northeast, Pennsylvania

BALA CYNWYD, PA. — Affiliates of Harbor Group International (HGI) have acquired Royal Athena, a 275-unit waterfront apartment community in the Philadelphia suburb of Bala Cynwyd, for $59.5 million. According to Apartments.com, the property offers one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, fitness center, business center and a resident clubhouse. Erin Miller of Newmark brokered the deal, the seller in which was not disclosed. Henry Stimler, Ari Schwarbad and Bill Weber, also with Newmark, arranged acquisition financing on behalf of HGI.