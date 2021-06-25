REBusinessOnline

Harbor Group International Buys Royal Athena Apartments Near Philadelphia for $59.5M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Northeast, Pennsylvania

BALA CYNWYD, PA. — Affiliates of Harbor Group International (HGI) have acquired Royal Athena, a 275-unit waterfront apartment community in the Philadelphia suburb of Bala Cynwyd, for $59.5 million. According to Apartments.com, the property offers one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, fitness center, business center and a resident clubhouse. Erin Miller of Newmark brokered the deal, the seller in which was not disclosed. Henry Stimler, Ari Schwarbad and Bill Weber, also with Newmark, arranged acquisition financing on behalf of HGI.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jun
29
Webinar: Impact Investing: ESG/C-PACE/Brownfield Remediation
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews