Wednesday, April 10, 2024
51-West-52nd-St.-Manhattan
The building at 51 W. 52nd St. in Manhattan was designed by world-renowned architect Eero Saarinen as the headquarters for CBS.
DevelopmentNew YorkNortheastOffice

Harbor Group International Completes $128M Renovation of Midtown Manhattan Office Building

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Harbor Group International has completed the $128 million renovation of an office building located at 51 W. 52nd Ave. in Midtown Manhattan. The building now features updated lobbies and tenant amenities, including a fitness center, lounges and conference facilities, as well as new elevators and furniture. Vocon and MdeAS Architects served as the project architects. Harbor Group acquired the 38-story, 900,000-square-foot building, which houses the headquarters of CBS, in late 2021. The owner also has its 25,000-square-foot headquarters office on the 19th floor of the building.

