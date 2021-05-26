REBusinessOnline

Harbor Group International Sells 748-Unit Multifamily Community in Metro D.C.

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Maryland, Multifamily, Southeast

The Gateway

Completed in 1975, The Gateway is located in Montgomery County, an area known as a hub for large biotechnology firms clustered around the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

GAITHERSBURG, MD. — Harbor Group International LLC (HGI) has sold The Gateway, a 748-unit apartment community in Gaithersburg, a Maryland suburb of Washington, D.C. The buyer was Bridge Investment Group and the sales price was not disclosed.

The Gateway was previously known as Jefferson at Orchard Pond. HGI acquired the property in 2015 and instituted a capital improvement program that included an HVAC conversion project to decrease net utility costs of the property, as well as addressing deferred maintenance, improve curb appeal and renovating the interiors of 200 units. HGI also added outdoor kitchen stations and two dog parks, as well as improvements to the property’s clubhouse, tennis courts and other common spaces.

The apartment community is situated close to the Metropolitan Grove MARC rail station and near the Shady Grove Metro Station. The property is also close to Interstates 270 and 370.

