REBusinessOnline

Harbor Group International Sells Apartment Community in Metro Miami for $222.7M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Multifamily, Southeast

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. — Harbor Group International LLC has sold City Center on 7th, a Class A, 700-unit apartment community in Pembroke Pines, for $222.7 million. HGI purchased the suburban Miami property in 2017 for $158.5 million and upon acquisition invested an additional $2.65 million in interior maintenance and upgrades. The buyer was not disclosed.

City Center on 7th is close to the Pembroke Lakes Mall and The Shops at Pembroke Gardens, an outdoor lifestyle center. The community is also near the Miramar Park of Commerce, an industrial and business park featuring more than 5.4 million square feet of commercial space and housing several employers to the area.

Built in two phases in 2014 and 2015, the community amenities include a LEED Gold-certified clubhouse, beach-entry pool, fitness center, business center, demonstration kitchen, game room, private garages, storage units and 24-hour emergency maintenance.

Harbor Group International LLC is a Norfolk, Va. private real estate and real estate investment and management firm.

