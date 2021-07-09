Harbor International Group Buys Olive Ridge Resort Apartments in Pomona, California for $46.8M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Multifamily, Western

The Olive Ridge Resort in Pomona, Calif., features 220 apartments, a fitness center, tennis and volleyball court, swimming pool and spa, business center and on-site laundry facilities.

POMONA, CALIF. — Harbor International Group (HGI) has purchased The Olive Ridge Resort, a multifamily property in Pomona, for $46.8 million.

Located at 2261 Valley Blvd., the 11-building community features 220 apartments in a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom units. Community amenities include a fitness center; tennis and volleyball court; swimming pool and spa; business center; barbecue grilling stations; a junior soccer field; and on-site laundry facilities.

Shane Shafer and Quinn Breslin of NorthMarq’s Newport Beach office handled the transaction.