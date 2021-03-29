Harbor Stone Advisors Arranges $10.3M Sale of Apartment Community in Odenton, Maryland

ODENTON, MD. — Harbor Stone Advisors has arranged the $10.3 million sale of Highland Court Apartments, a 78-unit garden-style complex in Odenton. Justin Verner and Brooks Healy of Harbor Stone Advisors served as exclusive advisor and agent to the seller, Bethesda-based Outlier Realty Co., in addition to sourcing the buyer, Willow Creek Partners. The property sold for $132,051 per unit.

Constructed in 1962, Highland Court Apartments includes one- and two-bedroom units with white or black appliances, wood cabinets, formica countertops, some dishwashers and garbage disposals. Community amenities include four onsite laundry rooms, a surface parking lot and a patio or balcony for each unit.

Highland Court Apartments is located at 1221 Scotts Manor Court and is 16 miles away from Annapolis, 23 miles from Baltimore, 30 miles from Washington, D.C. and 15 miles from Columbia. The property is also less than four miles from Fort George G. Meade, Maryland’s largest employer, according to Harbor Stone Advisors.