HarborChase Opens New Seniors Housing Community in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Developer HarborChase has completed HarborChase of South Oklahoma City, an upscale seniors housing community. The property offers assisted living and memory care services, as well as respite stays. Amenities include a full-service bistro, exhibition kitchen, bar and cocktail lounge, fitness and wellness center and a fine dining restaurant. A grand opening will be held at the property on Thursday, March 12.

