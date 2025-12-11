Thursday, December 11, 2025
AcquisitionsMultifamilyNew JerseyNortheast

HarborPoint Residential Buys Apartment Complex in Metuchen, New Jersey, for $8M

by Taylor Williams

METUCHEN, N.J. — HarborPoint Residential has purchased a 22-unit apartment complex in the Central New Jersey community of Metuchen for roughly $8 million. The building at 22 Center St. is located in the downtown area and comprises 19 market-rate units and three affordable units. Amenities include a gym, storage lockers and a rooftop terrace. The DiOrio Commercial Team at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach’s Commercial Division represented the seller and developer, Ramani Group, in the deal.

