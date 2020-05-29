Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens to Transform into Drive-In Movie Theater

Posted on by in Florida, Retail, Southeast

The 65,000-seat Hard Rock Stadium is home to the NFL’s Miami Dolphins and college football’s University of Miami Hurricanes. The field will be able to hold up to 230 cars and the open-air theater will host small groups.

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. — With sports absent from Americans’ daily lives due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens has pivoted to offer a drive-in movie theater. The 65,000-seat stadium is home to the NFL’s Miami Dolphins and college football’s University of Miami Hurricanes. The field will be able to hold up to 230 cars and the open-air theater will host small groups. Events throughout Dolphins’ team history, family-friendly movies and even commencement ceremonies will be shown. Food and beverages can be purchased through an online system and delivered to cars. Those wanting to participate can click here to put their names on an email list for when tickets become available.