Hardy World, Silver Creek Development Break Ground on 150,615 SF Industrial Project in Surprise, Arizona

SURPRISE, ARIZ. — Hardy World LLC and Silver Creek Development have broken ground on the Phase III at the Level Crossing master-planned industrial development site in Surprise.

Located at 13550 N. Dyasrt Road, the third and final phase will include a 150,615-square-foot speculative warehouse facility. Geared toward logistics and distribution tenants, the warehouse will have the potential to be divided into three tenant spaces for maximum flexibility.

ARCO Construction Co. is providing design-build services for the project.

The overall Level Crossing plan is slated for completion in early 2025.