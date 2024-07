DALLAS — Hari Mari has opened a 4,500-square-foot office in the Deep Ellum district of Dallas. The apparel and footwear retailer is relocating from 208 Haskell St. to 2616 Main St. Rhett Miller and Ryan Evanich of Stream Realty Partners represented the landlord, Charlotte-based Asana Partners, in the lease negotiations. Austin Studebaker and Chelby Sanders of Cresa represented Hari Mari.