Haribo Signs 157,656 SF Industrial Lease in Bristol, Wisconsin

Haribo expects to take occupancy within Bristol Highlands Commerce Center in the first quarter of 2022.

BRISTOL, WIS. — Haribo of America Inc. has signed a 157,656-square-foot, full-building industrial lease at Bristol Highlands Commerce Center in Bristol near the Wisconsin-Illinois border. Chicago-based HSA Commercial Real Estate is the owner and developer. The first phase of Bristol Highlands, which was completed in 2020 and includes a 472,176-square-foot warehouse, is now fully leased. Haribo, known for its gummy bears, plans to occupy the space in the first quarter of 2022. Haribo’s first North American production plant is currently under construction in Pleasant Prairie, which is two miles from Bristol. Whit Heitman, Sam Badger and Jared Paff of CBRE represented Haribo in the lease transaction. Jeff Hoffman of Cushman & Wakefield | Boerke and Eric Fischer of Cushman & Wakefield represented ownership.