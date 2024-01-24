Haribo Signs 447,216 SF Industrial Lease in Bristol, Wisconsin

BRISTOL, WIS. — Haribo of America Inc. has signed a full-building industrial lease for 447,216 square feet at Bristol Highlands Commerce Center East in Bristol, a city in Southeast Wisconsin. Chicago-based HSA Commercial Real Estate owns the 68-acre industrial park. The lease marks the largest industrial lease executed in the Southeast Wisconsin submarket last quarter, according to HSA.

Haribo, a global manufacturer of gummi products, currently occupies the 157,656-square-foot Building 1 at Bristol Highlands Commerce Center East. The warehousing and distribution operations will move from Building 1 to Building 3 upon completion of the interior build-out in the second quarter. Completed in 2022, Building 3 features a clear height of 36 feet, 73 truck docks and ample employee parking. Once Haribo moves into Building 3, the company’s former space in Building 1 will be available for lease. Haribo also maintains a North American production plant two miles away in Pleasant Prairie.

Whit Heitman and Sam Badger of CBRE represented Haribo in the lease. Jeff Hoffman of Cushman & Wakefield | Boerke, Eric Fischer of Cushman & Wakefield and Tim Thompson of HSA represented ownership.