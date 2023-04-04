Tuesday, April 4, 2023
Harkins BackLot, located within The Shops at Norterra in Phoenix, will feature a full-service restaurant and bar; sports viewing arena; arcade; bowling with digitally animated and enhanced lanes; outdoor patio with yard games; and a private event space with party and corporate event rooms.
Harkins Theatres Plans 32,000 SF Entertainment Center in Phoenix

by Jeff Shaw

PHOENIX — Harkins Theatres has announced plans for Harkins BackLot, a 32,000-square-foot entertainment center at The Shops at Norterra in Phoenix. 

The new concept is inspired by movie studio backlots and will feature a full-service restaurant and bar; sports viewing arena; arcade; bowling with digitally animated and enhanced lanes; outdoor patio with yard games; and a private event space with party and corporate event rooms. 

The opening is scheduled for 2024, with more locations to follow. Eric Termansen of Western Retail Advisors represented Harkins in the leasing negotiations.

