REBusinessOnline

Harmony Dispensary to Open Hoboken’s First Medical Marijuana Facility

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, New Jersey, Northeast, Retail

HOBOKEN, N.J. — New Jersey-based medical marijuana provider Harmony Dispensary will open the first such facility in Hoboken, located across the Hudson River from Manhattan. The dispensary will be located within a 5,000-square-foot building at 95 Hudson St. that previously housed a primary care provider. Jersey City-based Dresdner Robin, the land-use consultant for the project, has completed the revised rezoning requirements for the site. The satellite space is expected to come on line by the end of the year.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Aug
25
Webinar — Michigan Retail Outlook: How is Michigan’s Retail Sector Responding to COVID-19?
Aug
31
Webinar — Central Florida Retail Outlook: How are Central Florida markets responding to COVID-19?
Oct
6
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  