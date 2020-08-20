Harmony Dispensary to Open Hoboken’s First Medical Marijuana Facility

HOBOKEN, N.J. — New Jersey-based medical marijuana provider Harmony Dispensary will open the first such facility in Hoboken, located across the Hudson River from Manhattan. The dispensary will be located within a 5,000-square-foot building at 95 Hudson St. that previously housed a primary care provider. Jersey City-based Dresdner Robin, the land-use consultant for the project, has completed the revised rezoning requirements for the site. The satellite space is expected to come on line by the end of the year.