Harmony Public Schools to Open 160,000 SF Campus at CityPlace in Houston

Posted on by in Civic, Development, Texas

Pictured is an aerial rendering of the new Harmony Public Schools campus in Houston, which will serve students in grades pre-K through 12 with an emphasis on science, technology, engineering and math.

HOUSTON — Harmony Public Schools, a charter program focused on the science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) disciplines, will open an 160,000-square-foot Houston campus for students in grades pre-K through 12. The campus will be located within CityPlace, a mixed-use development that is led by New York-based Coventry Development Corp. The 60,000-squuare-foot campus for pre-K and elementary students is scheduled to open in advance of the 2024-2025 academic year, and the 100,000-square-foot middle and high school campus should come on line in time for the 2026-2027 school year.