Harmony Public Schools to Open 160,000 SF Campus at CityPlace in Houston

Posted on by in Civic, Development, Texas

Harmony-Public-Schools-Houston

Pictured is an aerial rendering of the new Harmony Public Schools campus in Houston, which will serve students in grades pre-K through 12 with an emphasis on science, technology, engineering and math.

HOUSTON — Harmony Public Schools, a charter program focused on the science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) disciplines, will open an 160,000-square-foot Houston campus for students in grades pre-K through 12. The campus will be located within CityPlace, a mixed-use development that is led by New York-based Coventry Development Corp. The 60,000-squuare-foot campus for pre-K and elementary students is scheduled to open in advance of the 2024-2025 academic year, and the 100,000-square-foot middle and high school campus should come on line in time for the 2026-2027 school year.

