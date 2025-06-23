Monday, June 23, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Harmony-Science-Academy-City-Place-Houston
Phased openings with the addition of a new grade level each year will culminate in Harmony Science Academy — City Place’s first high school graduating class and a total enrollment of 800 students across all classes in 2032.
CivicDevelopmentTexas

Harmony Science Academy to Open 58,931 SF School at City Place in North Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — Harmony Science Academy will open a 58,931-square-foot school at City Place, a mixed-use development in North Houston. The school, which is part of Texas-based charter system Harmony Public Schools, will open in August and will be able to support about 430 students in grades pre-K through sixth. Division One served as the general contractor for the project. Harmony has also acquired an adjacent tract for the development of a middle and high school campus, construction of which will begin in 2027.

You may also like

Moss Signs 25,815 SF Office Lease at The...

Partners Real Estate Brokers Sale of 25,062 SF...

Silver Oak Commercial Negotiates Sale of 6,898 SF...

Breslin Realty Begins Leasing 201-Unit Multifamily Project in...

Dermody Launches 10 MSF Port Wentworth Commerce Center...

Foundry Brokers Sale, Facilitates Mixed-Use Rezoning of 95...

Habitat Completes Phase II Lease-up of 43 Green...

Phelps Health Opens New 17,500 SF Emergency Medical...

Joint Venture Delivers 312-Unit Apartment Community in West...