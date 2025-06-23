Harmony Science Academy to Open 58,931 SF School at City Place in North Houston

HOUSTON — Harmony Science Academy will open a 58,931-square-foot school at City Place, a mixed-use development in North Houston. The school, which is part of Texas-based charter system Harmony Public Schools, will open in August and will be able to support about 430 students in grades pre-K through sixth. Division One served as the general contractor for the project. Harmony has also acquired an adjacent tract for the development of a middle and high school campus, construction of which will begin in 2027.