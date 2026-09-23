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Harris Teeter is investing approximately $253 million over the next three years to refresh and modernize select stores in North Carolina and South Carolina.
Company NewsDevelopmentNorth CarolinaRetailSouth CarolinaSoutheast

Harris Teeter Plans $253M Investment to Enhance Stores, Expand in Carolinas

by John Nelson

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Harris Teeter, a Matthews-based regional grocer and subsidiary of The Kroger Co., plans to invest approximately $253 million over the next three years to refresh and modernize select stores in North Carolina and South Carolina. Renovations and enhancements are planned for locations in Fort Mill and Rock Hill, S.C.; and Matthews, Waxhaw, Concord and Huntersville, N.C.

In addition, Harris Teeter plans to open three new stores in Fort Mill and Lake Wylie, S.C., and Kannapolis, N.C. Customers will begin seeing store updates roll out in phases, with timing and scope varying across locations over the next three years. As renovations are completed, grand reopenings are expected to begin this fall.

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