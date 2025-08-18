Monday, August 18, 2025
Harrison Street Acquires 153-Unit Seniors Housing Community in Carlsbad, California

by Amy Works

CARLSBAD, CALIF. — Harrison Street has received a loan to facilitate the acquisition of a 153-unit senior living community located in Carlsbad. Oakmont Santianna totals 153 units, including independent living, assisted living and memory care residences. Oakmont Management Group developed the property, which opened in 2022. 

BWE arranged the financing, which includes a 10-year, fixed-rate loan with full-term interest-only payments. A life insurance company provided the loan. Oakmont Management Group will continue to operate the community on behalf of the new ownership. 

