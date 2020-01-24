REBusinessOnline

Harrison Street Acquires 515-Bed Lyndon Springtown Student Housing Community in San Marcos

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Student Housing, Texas

The Lyndon at Springtown near Texas State University in San Marcos features 515 beds across 233 units.

SAN MARCOS, TEXAS — Chicago-based investment firm Harrison Street has acquired The Lyndon at Springtown, a 515-bed student housing community located near Texas State University in San Marcos. The 233-unit property features one-, two- and four-bedroom units and amenities such as an indoor and outdoor fitness center, pet park, pool and a recreation room. Kelly Witherspoon, Justin Cole and Michael Gonzalez of Berkadia represented the seller, Austin-based Endeavor Real Estate Group, in the transaction.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Walker & Dunlop

Conferences
Feb
3
Ancillary Retail 2020
Feb
11
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2020
Feb
18
InterFace Net Lease West 2020
Feb
19
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2020
Feb
20
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2020
Mar
19
InterFace San Diego Mixed-Use 2020
Mar
19
InterFace San Diego Retail Real Estate 2020
Apr
7
InterFace Student Housing 2020