Harrison Street Acquires 515-Bed Lyndon Springtown Student Housing Community in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS, TEXAS — Chicago-based investment firm Harrison Street has acquired The Lyndon at Springtown, a 515-bed student housing community located near Texas State University in San Marcos. The 233-unit property features one-, two- and four-bedroom units and amenities such as an indoor and outdoor fitness center, pet park, pool and a recreation room. Kelly Witherspoon, Justin Cole and Michael Gonzalez of Berkadia represented the seller, Austin-based Endeavor Real Estate Group, in the transaction.