Thursday, April 23, 2026
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The-Residence-at-Selleck's-Wood-Darien-Connecticut
LCB Senior Living originally developed The Residence at Selleck’s Woods (pictured) and The Residence at Summer Street and will continue to operate the communities on behalf of Harrison Street.
AcquisitionsConnecticutMultifamilyNortheastSeniors Housing

Harrison Street Acquires Two Seniors Housing Communities in Southern Connecticut

by Taylor Williams

DARIEN AND STAMFORD, CONN. — Chicago-based owner-operator Harrison Street has acquired two seniors housing communities totaling 216 units in southern Connecticut. The Residence at Selleck’s Woods in Darien totals 102 independent living, assisted living and memory care units and was completed in 2019. Amenities include a private theater, billiards room, salon, library, activity space and restaurant-style dining rooms. The Residence at Summer Street in Stamford features 104 units of independent living, assisted living and memory care and offers similar amenities. Jay Wagner, Rick Swartz, Aaron Rosenzweig and Jim Dooley of JLL represented the seller, a partnership between LCB Senior Living and Virtus Real Estate Capital, in the transaction.

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