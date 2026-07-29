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Clearwater-Riverpark-Oxnard-CA
An undisclosed S&P 500 company focused on senior housing acquired Clearwater at Riverpark, a 136-unit seniors housing community in Oxnard, Calif.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaMultifamilySeniors HousingWestern

Harrison Street Asset Management Sells 136-Unit Seniors Housing Community in Oxnard, California

by Amy Works

OXNARD, CALIF. — Harrison Street Asset Management has sold Clearwater at Riverpark, a 136-unit independent senior living community in Oxnard. The buyer was an undisclosed S&P 500 company focused on seniors housing. Terms of the transaction were not released. Aaron Rosenzweig and Dan Baker of JLL Capital Markets Sales and Advisory team represented the seller in the deal.

Built in 2018 on 3.8 acres, residences in the 153,297-square-foot community feature full kitchens, in-unit washers/dryers and private patios. Community amenities include multiple dining venues, a pool, fitness center, theater, salon and spa, putting green and dog park.

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