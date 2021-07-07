Harrison Street Buys Two Student Housing Communities Totaling 281 Beds Near Cornell University

The Lux offers shared amenities including a rooftop terrace, fitness center, sauna and steam room, package rooms and study rooms.

ITHACA, N.Y. — Chicago-based investment firm Harrison Street has acquired The Lux and The Lofts, two student housing communities serving students at Cornell University in Ithaca. The properties respectively offer 207 and 74 beds in various floor plans. Both assets were 95 percent occupied at the time of sale. Ryan Lang and Ben Harkrider of Newmark represented Harrison Street and the seller, a partnership between Ithaca-based Visum Development Group and equity partner East To West Capital, in the transaction.