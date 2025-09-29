Harrison Street, Core Spaces to Break Ground on 1,195-Bed Student Housing Development in Tampa

TAMPA, FLA. — A joint venture between Harrison Street Asset Management and Core Spaces is set to break ground on Hub Tampa Fowler, a 1,195-bed student housing development located near the University of South Florida campus in Tampa. The community will be located within Rithm, a larger mixed-use development led by RD Management that will include hotels, entertainment and retail space.

The project is scheduled for completion in 2027 and will offer units in a wide range of configurations across multiple price points, as well as expansive shared amenity spaces. Further details on the development were not released.

QuadReal Property Group provided financing for the project. TSB Capital Advisors consulted on the joint venture and financing for the development. The project will mark the second for Harrison Street and Core Spaces in the Tampa market, following Hub Tampa, which was delivered in 2022.