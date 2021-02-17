Harrison Street, LCB Acquire 90-Unit Seniors Housing Community Near Boston

Residence at Watertown Square in metro Boston offers independent living, assisted living and memory care services across 90 units.

WATERTOWN, MASS. — A joint venture between Harrison Street Real Estate Capital and LCB Senior Living has acquired The Residence at Watertown Square, a 90-apartment senior living community located in the western Boston suburb of Watertown. Developed in 2014, the community features 19 independent living units, 46 assisted living units and 25 memory care units. Newmark’s Sarah Anderson, Ryan Maconachy, Chad Lavender, Ross Sanders and David Fasano arranged an undisclosed amount of acquisition financing for the transaction. The seller was also undisclosed.