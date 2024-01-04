Thursday, January 4, 2024
Amenities at The Next include a clubhouse, resort-style swimming pool, fitness center and study rooms on each floor.
Harrison Street, Michaels Sell 551-Bed Student Housing Community Near University of West Florida

by John Nelson

PENSACOLA, FLA. — A joint venture between Harrison Street and The Michaels Organization has sold The Next, a 551-bed student housing community located near the University of West Florida campus in Pensacola. CBRE National Student Housing’s Jaclyn Fitts, William Vonderfecht and Casey Schaefer represented the seller, in partnership with CBRE Jacksonville Multifamily’s Ryan Hixon. WFI acquired the property for an undisclosed price.

The Next offers fully furnished units with bed-to-bath parity. Shared amenities include a clubhouse, game room, computer center, tanning station, resort-style swimming pool, fitness center and study rooms on each floor.

