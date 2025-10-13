Monday, October 13, 2025
The 21-property self-storage portfolio spans 1.3 million square feet across Texas, North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Georgia, Virginia and Arkansas.
Harrison Street, Morningstar Properties Acquire 21-Property Self-Storage Portfolio

by Abby Cox

CHICAGO AND MATTHEWS, N.C. — A joint venture between Chicago-based Harrison Street Asset Management and Matthews-based Morningstar Properties has acquired a portfolio of 21 self-storage properties totaling morning than 10,800 units. The properties are located in Texas, North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Georgia, Virginia and Arkansas, with 71 percent of the assets situated in top 30 U.S. metropolitan areas such as Houston, Austin, Charlotte and Atlanta. The portfolio was 90 percent leased at the time of sale and spans more than 1.3 million rentable square feet. Morningstar will continue operating and managing the portfolio. The seller was not disclosed.

Harrison Street and Morningstar previously completed 41 self-storage investments across five Sun Belt states.

