PowerHouse-Irving
PowerHouse Irving will be a 946,000-square-foot data center campus with three buildings that will have a total power capacity of 200 megawatts.
DevelopmentIndustrialTexas

Harrison Street, PowerHouse Data Centers to Develop 946,000 SF Campus in Irving

by Taylor Williams

IRVING, TEXAS — Chicago-based investment firm Harrison Street and PowerHouse Data Centers, a division of Virginia-based American Real Estate Partners, will develop a 946,000-square-foot campus in Irving. PowerHouse Irving will span 50 acres within the Las Colinas district and will consist of three buildings with a total power capacity of 200 megawatts. The site at 111 Customer Way is also situated adjacent to an existing Oncor substation. Construction is scheduled to begin in early 2025, with the first powered shell structure set to be delivered by late 2025.

