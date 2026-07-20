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VERVE-Boise-ID
VERVE Boise serves students attending Boise State University in Idaho.
IdahoLoansMultifamilyStudent HousingWestern

Harrison Street Provides Loan for Refinancing of 547-Bed Student Housing Community Near Boise State University

by Amy Works

BOISE, IDAHO — Harrison Street Asset Management has provided a loan for the refinancing of a 547-bed student housing community located near the Boise State University campus in Idaho. The borrower was a joint venture between Appian Capital and Subtext. Further details on the financing were not released.

Delivered in 2023, VERVE Boise offers units in studio, two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom configurations with bed-to-bath parity. Shared amenities include a resort-style pool, 24-hour fitness center, indoor resident lounge and outdoor gathering spaces. The community was 98 percent leased at the time of financing. 

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