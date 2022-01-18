Harrison Street Purchases Interest in Eight Student Housing Properties at Arizona State University

TEMPE AND GLENDALE, ARIZ. — Harrison Street has formed a joint venture with American Campus Communities (ACC) for the ownership of ACC’s existing eight-property Arizona State University on-campus student housing portfolio.

Under the terms of the transaction, Harrison Street, as part of its social infrastructure platform, has acquired a 45 percent interest in the joint venture, with ACC owning the remaining interest. ACC will continue to manage the day-to-day operations in collaboration with ASU under the terms of the existing P3 (public-private partnership) contracts.

The portfolio includes 8,187 beds across eight assets, which include seven buildings at ASU Tempe and one building at ASU’s West Campus in Glendale. The facilities feature core campus amenities including retail, cafés, fitness centers, dining halls, academic halls and outdoor recreation spaces. The communities provide a broad range of products including first-year residence halls, honors college housing, Greek housing and upper division apartment-style housing.