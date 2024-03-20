Harrison Street Recapitalizes 1,527-Bed Student Housing Community Near University of Central Florida

ORLANDO, FLA. — Harrison Street has recapitalized The Aves at Twelve 100, a student housing community located adjacent to the University of Central Florida campus in Orlando. Harrison Street executed the transaction via a new joint venture with The Scion Group. The property was originally acquired by Harrison Street in 2011 and recently underwent extensive renovations.

The community offers one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom, fully furnished units with bed-to-bath parity. Shared amenities include four resort-style swimming pools; a 24-hour fitness center and yoga studio; private study rooms; a business center; community clubhouse; courtyard space; and onsite parking garages.