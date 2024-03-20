Wednesday, March 20, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The Aves at Twelve 100 offers one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom, fully furnished units with bed-to-bath parity.
FloridaLoansSoutheastStudent Housing

Harrison Street Recapitalizes 1,527-Bed Student Housing Community Near University of Central Florida

by John Nelson

ORLANDO, FLA. — Harrison Street has recapitalized The Aves at Twelve 100, a student housing community located adjacent to the University of Central Florida campus in Orlando. Harrison Street executed the transaction via a new joint venture with The Scion Group. The property was originally acquired by Harrison Street in 2011 and recently underwent extensive renovations.

The community offers one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom, fully furnished units with bed-to-bath parity. Shared amenities include four resort-style swimming pools; a 24-hour fitness center and yoga studio; private study rooms; a business center; community clubhouse; courtyard space; and onsite parking garages.

You may also like

Aztec Group Arranges $95M Refinancing for Tamarac Village...

JLL Secures $22M Refinancing for Arundel Plaza Shopping...

Hunt Capital Partners Transfers Ownership of Ashford Parkside...

SRS Brokers $3.7M Sale of Gas Station, Convenience...

Red Oak Capital Holdings Provides $4M Bridge Loan...

Songy Highroads, Matthews Southwest to Develop 400-Room Savannah...

Concord Hospitality to Open 348-Room Westin Atlanta Gwinnett...

Hilton to Acquire Graduate Hotels for $210M

Berkadia Arranges $21.2M Acquisition Loan for Two Multifamily...