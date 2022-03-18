REBusinessOnline

Harrison Street Sells 12-Property Self-Storage Portfolio Across Four States

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Industrial, Midwest, Self-Storage

CHICAGO — Chicago-based Harrison Street has sold a portfolio of 12 self-storage facilities located across four states for an undisclosed price. Storage Post and Life Storage were the buyers. The portfolio consists of 625,598 rentable square feet across properties in Texas, New York, North Carolina and Illinois. Harrison Street operated the facilities in joint venture partnerships with Advantage Self Storage, Storage Post and Reliant Real Estate Management. Life Storage managed one of the properties on a third-party basis. The portfolio was 91 percent leased at the time of sale.

