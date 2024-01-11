Harrison Street Sells 994-Bed Student Housing Community Near Clemson University

CLEMSON, S.C. — Harrison Street has sold Epoch Clemson, a 994-bed student housing community located near the Clemson University campus in South Carolina. The property offers a mix of cottage, townhome and apartment units in one-, two-, three-, four- and six-bedroom configurations.

Shared amenities include sand volleyball and basketball courts, an onsite cafe, group and private study areas, 24-hour fitness center, yoga room, dog park and a resort-style swimming pool. The community also features 3,600 feet of frontage along Lake Hartwell, with amenities including a private beach, boat docks and lakeside pedestrian paths.

Walker & Dunlop represented Harrison Street in the sale of the property to an affiliate of Inland Real Estate Acquisitions. The sales price was not disclosed.