Harrison Street Sells Five Seniors Housing Properties in Oregon, Montana to Springs Living for $193.5M

MEDFORD AND EUGENE, ORE., AND BUTTE AND BILLINGS, MONT. — Harrison Street has completed the disposition of five senior housing properties valued at $193.5 million to The Springs Living. The properties were held across several of Harrison Street’s U.S Opportunity Funds and related co-investment vehicles.

The portfolio consists of 622 independent living, assisted living and memory care units in Medford, Eugene, Butte and Billings. As of December 2021, the properties had an average occupancy of 93 percent. Further details on the properties were not disclosed.