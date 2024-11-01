Friday, November 1, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsIllinoisMidwestMultifamilySeniors Housing

Harrison Street Sells Portfolio of Three Senior Living Properties to Inland Real Estate Group

by Kristin Harlow

CHICAGO — Chicago-based Harrison Street has sold three senior living properties to Inland Real Estate Group for an undisclosed price. The assets include Clarendale of St. Peters in St. Peters, Mo.; Clarendale of Chandler in Chandler, Ariz.; and Clarendale at Indian Lake in Hendersonville, Tenn. Harrison Street developed the properties in a joint venture with Ryan Cos. and Life Care Services. The communities comprise 635 senior living units, and the portfolio was 92 percent leased at the time of sale.

You may also like

Fitness Club Equinox Signs 40,000 SF Lease in...

Kraus-Anderson Completes 23,800 SF Office Build-out for Värde Partners in...

Ardmore Home Design Purchases 282,377 SF Industrial Property...

Joint Venture Acquires 70,000 SF Upscale Retail Center...

Bow River Capital Sells Two-Property Seniors Housing Portfolio...

Unique Properties Brokers $5.4M Sale of Warehouse Building...

Commercial Kentucky, Cushman & Wakefield Broker Sale of...

Greystone Provides Two Agency Loans for Multifamily Communities...

Cohen & Steers, Acadia Realty Trust Purchase Open-Air...