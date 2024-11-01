Harrison Street Sells Portfolio of Three Senior Living Properties to Inland Real Estate Group

CHICAGO — Chicago-based Harrison Street has sold three senior living properties to Inland Real Estate Group for an undisclosed price. The assets include Clarendale of St. Peters in St. Peters, Mo.; Clarendale of Chandler in Chandler, Ariz.; and Clarendale at Indian Lake in Hendersonville, Tenn. Harrison Street developed the properties in a joint venture with Ryan Cos. and Life Care Services. The communities comprise 635 senior living units, and the portfolio was 92 percent leased at the time of sale.